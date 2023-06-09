LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three pageant queens with Kentucky America Presents made an appearance on WDRB Mornings Friday.
It was the first time Mrs. Kentucky America, Mrs. Kentucky American, and Miss Kentucky for America had all been together since winning their individual titles.
Madison Morgan won Mrs. Kentucky America 2023. Dana Latyschow won Mrs. Kentucky American 2023. Jessica Wallace won Miss Kentucky for America 2023.
They will all advance to the national competition in Las Vegas in August.
“We will be there for 10 days,” Wallace said. “We're so excited to represent Kentucky at Nationals.”
Wallace said her love for pageants stems from her passion for people and inspired her to start her "Unlock Your Potential" initiative.
“Pageants have been the ultimate personal development experience for me,” Wallace said. “It's really spring boarded me into so many different rooms and places and spaces because I've met so many amazing people through pageants and I recommend it for anybody.”
While Wallace had to be single to win the title of Miss Kentucky for America, being married was a requirement for the Mrs. Kentucky America and Mrs. Kentucky American titles. Latyschow said it means a lot to compete in pageants while also being a mother.
“It’s been awesome,” Latyschow said. “I'm a stay at home mom, and I felt like I was kind of lost in my role as a mom and not being anything else besides a mom. So being able to compete and do something for myself has been awesome. My kids are great, they're there with me in the gym, working out, and they know all my pageant walking songs."
The three pageant queens are scheduled to appear at a car show fundraiser at The Venue at Roberts Family Farm in Guston, Ky., on June 24.
“We'll be there with lots of prizes and fun things for the family,” Wallace said.
Proceeds will help the women with their costs to compete in Vegas.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.