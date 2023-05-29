LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Saying "Thank you" to those who are helping save lives.
That's the idea behind an incentive at the Kentucky Blood Center this week.
The center is hosting a Donor Appreciation Day on Tuesday. Everyone who donates blood will receive a $20 Amazon gift card.
The center plans to host more similar events throughout the summer to boost blood supply during low-turnout periods.
More than 400 donors a day are needed to provide a healthy and current blood supply to area hospitals.
One donation saves up to three lives, but supplies have been slipping during and after the pandemic.
Walk-in donations are accepted, but appointments are encouraged.
To schedule an appointment at a KBC location, click here or call 800-775-2522.
To look at upcoming blood drives, click here.
Donors need to be at least 17, or 16 with parental consent and a signed permission slip, to give blood. They must also weigh at least 110 pounds and be "in general good health." An ID card is also required to donate.
