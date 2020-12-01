LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Science Center is offering a free membership for those who receive benefits from the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) and Women Infants Children (WIC) nutrition program.
Families participating in SNAP and WIC in any state can apply for the community access membership, according to a news release.
“Kentucky Science Center wants everyone to be able to do science with us," said Mike Norman, chief executive officer of the Kentucky Science Center. "Removing barriers to access offers everyone the promise of curiosity, creativity, and innovation. Our goal is to inspire everyone to be a life-long learner, which leads to a better quality of life for all.”
Applications for the community access membership can be found here or at the science center's ticket desk.
The science center is also launching "supporting memberships," which gives members the options to donate another membership when purchasing one for their family.
The Kentucky Science Center remains open to the public with limited capacity.
