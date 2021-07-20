LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky and Indiana State Police once again submitted its police cruisers into an annual calendar contest.
The state police forces are in pursuit of winning the 2021 'America's Best Looking Cruiser' contest. According to a news release, the American Association of State Troopers is hosting its an annual calendar contest.
After claiming the national contest in 2018, KSP finished second last year and was placed for the month of February.
KSP's entry features a 2015 Camaro at a horse farm in Woodford County at sunrise.
"We selected a photo that not only represents Kentucky State Police but also the citizens we serve on a daily basis," KSP spokesperson Sgt. Billy Gregory said in a news release.
ISP entered a photo of its cruiser with a barn, basketball goal and basketballs behind it.
The top 13 finishers are included in the 2022 calendar. Voting ends Aug. 3.
To vote, click here.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.