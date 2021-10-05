LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police will host its annual "Safe Trick or Treat" on Friday, Oct. 29.
The event will take place at the KSP headquarters on Versailles Road in Frankfort from 6-8 p.m. as a drive-thru.
Families are being asked to enter the headquarters from state Road 60 and follow the track around the building.
Children will be given candy, stickers and more. For additional details, click here.
The event was canceled last year and moved online amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
