LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police is starting a fundraiser for Special Olympics Kentucky (SOKY).
The department is selling custom SOKY stickers for $1 that Kentuckians can place on a state trooper's cruiser, according to a news release. The stickers can be purchased at several locations across the state.
The event, called Cover the Cruiser, is raising money for Special Olympics Kentucky after their Summer Olympics were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.