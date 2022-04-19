LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Former University of Louisville quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Teddy Bridgewater are returning to town for the Derby City Reunion Weekend.
The Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins quarterbacks will be part of the family health and wellness event happening at the Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center on April 30. The event runs 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Local organizations and community service providers will set up tailgates to share information and schedule health screenings.
Youth ages 5 to 17 can participate in games, skills challenges and have a chance to interact with the national sports icons. At least 1,500 youth and their families are expected to attend.
Participants under the age of 18 must sign up through Louisville Parks and Recreation. To do so, click here.
For information about the Derby City Reunion weekend, click here.
