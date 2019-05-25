LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of local Boy Scouts spent their Saturday morning honoring our fallen heroes.
The scouts placed American flags on headstones at Zachary Taylor National Cemetery.
It was no small task, as there are more than 11,000 headstones in the cemetery.
They start early to place all of the flags in preparation for Memorial Day. It teaches the scouts about the sacrifices made for their freedom.
"None of what we have came without sacrifice, and anything worth having is something that you've gotta pay very dearly for. These people paid dearly for it. So it's just such a big deal to come out here," Boy Scout leader Allen Priest said.
The Memorial Day ceremony at the cemetery is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. Monday.
