LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The number of catalytic converter thefts surged to a new high during the pandemic — and it hasn't seemed to let up in Louisville.
Surveillance video obtained by WDRB News from Exhaust Pro, located off Outer Loop, shows an adult male watching over his shoulder before dipping underneath an SUV to cut out its catalytic converter.
Longtime mechanic Aaron Smothers said many thieves who do this are looking for what's inside the unit: valuable metals.
"We've went from seeing converters stole once every five to six months — now we're seeing 15 to 20 a week," said Smothers, who adds thieves are getting between $150 to $200 per stolen catalytic converter.
From what he knows, thieves can remove the car part within one to two minutes.
"We had a Suburban that was in our parking lot and the catalytic converter was stolen and that was an $1,800 system to the customer," said Smothers.
Typically, police say thieves take catalytic converters from cars or trucks in strip malls, parking garages and even driveways.
The device resembles a small muffler and the metals inside are what thieves are after.
"These honeycombs and those precious metals are the iridium and platinum inside a converter. If you look inside the new one it has the same stuff," Smothers explained.
He said a universal or aftermarket catalytic converter will likely stop thieves in their tracks because the value is not as high.
While some auto experts recommend drivers buy protective covers — which could cost around $100 — Smothers offers more affordable advice to protect that valuable car part from bold car part thieves.
"These guys obviously love the dark and doing it after hours, so I think the more lit area or the more secure area you can park in the better off you'll be," said Smothers.
In an effort to cut down on the number of thefts, the city of Louisville passed a law earlier this year preventing pawnbrokers, secondhand dealers, and secondary metals recyclers from buying or selling stolen metals, including the ones inside catalytic converters.
"These guys know what they're looking for," Smothers said.
Louisville Metro Police reported 1,341 of these car parts have been stolen so far this year.
If you or anyone you know has information about the theft at Exhaust Pro or a similar theft, aside from dialing 911, you can also report a catalytic converter theft on LMPD's website by clicking here.
You can also call LMPD's crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
