LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Logan Street Market hosted its first-ever health clinic Friday with a focus on wellness.
Anyone could stop by the market for the afternoon "Spring Into Wellness Health Fair." More than 15 local health providers were on hand to offer everything from free blood pressure checks, to flu shots, HIV testing, eye exams and kidney analysis.
The market hopes to hold more clinics in the future.
"I think we'll definitely try to have an annual-type thing," said Caroline Johnson, operations manager for Logan Street Market. Maybe once spring comes in and everyone's allergies are acting crazy, and everyone's gone stir crazy ... we want to offer this to our community."
Gently-used medical equipment was also collected at the clinic. Donated items like crutches, wheelchairs and walkers will be used to create first aid kits that will be donated to the global health nonprofit SOS. The Louisville-based organization works on mitigating health disparities in underserved communities.
