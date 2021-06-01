LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Free Public Library's annual summer reading program started Tuesday.
Participants that complete the free program receive prizes and passes to local attractions like the Kentucky Science Center, Frazier History Museum and Locust Grove. The program returns in-person this summer for students.
School-aged children are asked to read 10 books, and teenagers are asked to read six books. Preschool aged children and younger can have 20 books read to them to complete the program.
This Saturday, the annual Summer Reading Kickoff and Cultural Pass Showcase will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Northeast Regional Library in Lyndon.
The Cultural Pass is a free program held from June 1 to Aug. 8 that gives one-time admission to 51 of Greater Louisville's arts and cultural institutions.
To sign up for the summer reading program, click here.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.