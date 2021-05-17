LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's free summer reading program returns to in-person for students this summer.
The Louisville Free Public Library, the Fund for the Arts and Arts & Culture Alliance are holding a Summer Reading Program and Cultural Pass. The library's annual 10-week program is free for children from infant ages to 12th grade.
"Summer learning opportunities are essential for the success of our students," Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said in a news release Monday. "The Cultural Pass and LFPL's Summer Reading programs have played a key role in preventing summer learning loss and providing our city's children with fun and engaging activities throughout the entire summer."
The Cultural Pass, a free program that supports and encourages summer learning, will hold in-person and virtual events. The Cultural Pass is valid from June 1 to Aug. 8 for one-time general admissions to 51 of Greater Louisville's arts and cultural institutions like the Kentucky Science Center, Commonwealth Theatre Center and Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest, among other places.
"The Cultural pass provides incredible, world-class arts opportunities for our community's children that promote both summer learning and summer fun," Christen Boone, president and CEO of Fund for the Arts, said in a news release.
Hosted at the Northeast Regional Library in Lyndon, the annual Summer Reading Kickoff and Cultural Pass Showcase will be held in-person Saturday, June 5, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
