A Louisville man said he was a “nervous wreck” after winning $100,000 on Powerball.
Joshua Earls a truck driver was hauling fuel when he stopped at the Pilot Travel Center in Sonora. He told lottery officials he wanted in on a chance to win the record Powerball jackpot of $1.9 billion so he bought a ticket for the November 7drawing.
Earls purchased five sets of his own numbers he picked out on the lottery vending machine. “I just looked and picked what numbers looked good to me at the time,” he said.
Earls chose to spend an additional per play for the Power Play feature. “I always play Power Play. It’s only a dollar more so why not,” he said. A decision that paid off.
While in Nashville waiting for fuel, Earls checked his ticket. “I saw those numbers match. It was exciting. I was in disbelief,” he said. His winning ticket matched four of the white ball numbers and the Powerball to win the game’s $50,000 prize. His winnings were multiplied by the Power Play drawn which was 2.
When Earls shared the news with his wife, she didn’t believe him at first. “She asked me to send a pic and when I did, she was in shock,” he said.
