LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's annual Give A Day celebration will now run for an entire month.
On Wednesday, Mayor Greg Fischer and several area organizations and nonprofits announced the 2022 Give a Day will run from April 1 through April 30.
The event started in 2011 as just a single day of service. Since then, it has expanded to a full month of daily opportunities to help others. Community members and companies are encouraged to volunteer, donate and give back to Louisville areas in need.
"Give a Day grew over the last decade to become an annual city-wide celebration of compassion," Mayor Fischer said. "In that time. Give a Day has amassed an incredible 1.3 million acts of compassion and increased volunteerism by 15% in our city."
Nearly 28,000 volunteer hours were given to projects last year.
Some of this year's projects include:
- Thousands of volunteers coming together throughout April to pick up litter and beautify the city through the Brightside Community-Wide Cleanup, one of the largest Give a Day service projects.
- A food packaging event by Love the Hungry that will include more than 100 participants assembling 20,000 meal kits for children and families assisted through Operation Ukraine in Poland.
- The 10th Annual WE Day Kentucky Celebration will take place April 20. This event has, in the past, drawn some 2,400 students and teachers to The Kentucky Center for a celebration of students' commitment to service, and over 4,000 for the WE Walk for Compassion. This year's celebration will be a a virtual / in-person hybrid event at Paristown Pointe, with 150 students on-site and a livestream reaching 10,000 students throughout Kentucky. This year's Call to Action will focus on the well being of youth affected by the devastating tornado earlier this year in Western Kentucky.
For more information on other events, or to register, click here.
