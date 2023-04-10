Stepping onto a university campus for the very first time is an achievement unto itself, given the academic work and financial planning that goes into getting there. For first-generation college students, that feeling of achievement can be magnified. And yet, the pursuit of a college education is only the first step in a journey that students hope will conclude with a degree and career opportunities at the other end.
That fact is always top of mind at Eastern Kentucky University, which keeps a close eye on employment trends in the Bluegrass State and beyond, and helps students secure their place in the job market after graduation. EKU offers academic programs in high-demand career fields like nursing, education, aviation, and business, and shows flexibility in how it can tailor its academic catalog to meet the needs of employers throughout the state.
That much is evident in the introduction of a Manufacturing Engineering program that will debut in the fall of 2023, in response to the growth of the manufacturing sector in Kentucky. “We try to navigate what’s happening in Kentucky’s economy,” says Dr. Matt Schumacher, senior director of the Office of Advising and Career Services at EKU, “and put programs in place to be flexible and adaptable. We try to provide the education and training that aligns with these high-demand fields.”
Aviation, nursing, and education
Manufacturing Engineering isn’t the only program through which EKU can offer students opportunities in high-demand career fields. The only one of its kind in Kentucky, EKU’s four-year Aviation program is ideally positioned to help fill the needs of an industry that’s undergoing a generational shift and will need 800,000 pilots over the next two decades. Graduates of the program are professionally prepared for all facets of the aerospace industry, including piloting, flight instruction and aviation management.
“They have a very high rate of job placement, because of those in the industry who are aging out or retiring,” Schumacher said. “And we have seen growth in the enrollment of the Aviation program because of that.”
Meanwhile, the American Association of Colleges of Nursing projects that the nursing industry will have 203,200 openings for RNs each year through 2031. EKU’s School of Nursing offers associate, baccalaureate, graduate, and doctoral programs for those seeking to turn a passion for nursing into a rewarding career. “After what we went through with Covid, there is an even greater need for nurses,” says Darlene Stocker, associate director for Advising and Career Services at EKU. “EKU also has the highest pass rate for the NCLEX (the national nursing licensing exam) on the first try, so that speaks for itself.”
The U.S. is also facing a teacher shortage with Education Week reporting that the nation has over 36,500 teacher vacancies. Kentucky is down a startling 11,000 teachers, Gov. Andy Beshear said in February. EKU can help fill that gap by preparing students for rewarding careers in elementary, middle, or secondary education, along with other areas such as special education, technical education, or education leadership.
“There are a lot of teachers that have reached retirement age, and there is definitely a demand in Kentucky, for sure,” Stocker says. “Close to one out of every four schools in Kentucky has an opening. So, there is a great need.”
Internships, networking and more
Even within business, there are high-demand career fields that need younger employees to replace those who are retiring. Supply chain management, risk management and insurance have a particular demand for employees—a fact not lost on students in EKU’s Risk Management and Insurance program. “The average age of an insurance agent is 57,” Stocker says. “So, we will see tons of job openings that come across in that field, because you just can’t meet the need. We’ve been really trying to get students to see the value in that.”
At EKU, students aren’t left to try and identify these high-demand career fields on their own. An entire infrastructure exists to help students find the right career paths, one that includes faculty co-op coordinators who connect students with mentors and networking opportunities, job fairs in the spring and the fall and the prospect of earning academic credit while getting paid for an internship or other position within their career field of choice.
It’s all about keeping the result of a college education in sight—which at a school of opportunity like EKU, is as important as helping students get to campus in the first place. “When you go to college, and you invest a lot of time and monetary value in that, you want to know that when you graduate, you're employable and you’ll have a career,” Stocker says. “So, we find that very critical.”
