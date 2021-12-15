With flexible schedules, in-person and online study options, manageable class sizes, and academic programs spanning from certificates to master’s degrees, there’s something for everyone at Campbellsville University Louisville. CU Louisville has long gone above and beyond to help both traditional college students and returning adult learners realize their higher education dreams. But what about when it’s time to leave the classroom and take those first steps into the real world?
That’s where the real-world experience afforded by Campbellsville University Louisville comes into play. Classroom instruction is only part of the equation at the Louisville Education Center, where many professors remain rooted in the professional world and the school maintains relationships with the companies and organizations that many of its students ultimately work for after graduation.
“We have a lot of adjunct professors that work with us, and they're all in the workforce,” says Dr. Kimberly Miracle, Director of Academic Affairs at the Louisville Education Center. “We understand that for adult learners, this isn't their full-time hustle. They're students, but they're also working, just like our professors are working in the field. And what that means is that, when you get recommendations from professors because you're such a rock star student, we're able to connect them with people in the field. That's definitely an advantage that we have here.”
With education beyond the classroom, Campbellsville University Louisville opens the door to opportunities through practicums and internships that help set students up for success in the real world. After learning the skills needed for their chosen field in the classroom setting, they apply them in a hands-on manner that’s difficult to replicate anywhere else. Students can fine-tune what they’ve learned, gain confidence in their abilities, and make connections with real professionals in their chosen field.
“There are always going to be things that you experience when you're in the workforce that we just don't have time to cover in class,” Miracle says. “And so, it's helpful for students to get that interaction and mentorship, regardless of the field of study.”
The opportunity afforded by real-world experience extends to several academic tracks at CU Louisville. For example, the lead professor in the social work department at the Louisville Education Center is a retired social worker with connections throughout the industry, and students in that program undertake a required practicum. Another example is part of the cosmetology program that involves students cutting the hair and doing the nails of a real person, with a professor there to help them through the process. Additionally, the lead instructor of the allied health programs at the Louisville Education Center has a nursing background.
CU Louisville regularly holds job fairs that connect students with potential employers. And if a practicum or internship isn’t available in a certain field due to pandemic concerns, Campbellsville University Louisville works to bring in professionals who can meet with students and give them a taste of a real-world environment.
Miracle knows all of this not only in her current role in academic affairs but also from her time as an adult learner at CU Louisville studying for a master’s degree in theology. “I went into the mission field pretty quickly after my studies and realized there were a lot of helpful opportunities here,” she says. “You learn a lot with hands-on experience, and I think that's probably true in any field.”
Some programs at Campbellsville University Louisville have required practicums, while others have optional internships that students can apply for. Miracle has seen students reap those benefits in her role as a theology professor. “If they're interested in leading worship or working with a kids’ ministry or a women's ministry, we can pair them with a church where they're serving alongside someone who is already doing that full-time,” she says.
It’s all part of an entire university built around student success. Flexibility in scheduling helps students who work or have other outside responsibilities. Adjunct professors who are managing their careers are also sympathetic to the needs of returning adult learners. There are also the relationships made through real-life experiences, all of which combine to help students realize their higher education goals, so they can apply what they’ve learned in the real world.
“We’re connected in the community and able to provide real-world experience to students while they’re in school,” Miracle says. “And often times, those experiences lead students to their dream job.”
