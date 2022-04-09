LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Clifton neighborhood residents spent part of their weekend cleaning up their community.
Louisville Metro Councilman Bill Hollander, D-9, invited his district to clean up Frankfort Avenue on Saturday.
Volunteers bundled up on Saturday morning to pick up trash, rake leaves and trim bushes on Frankfort Avenue.
The cleanup typically happens twice a year, and this year volunteers worked to spruce things up ahead of the Easter parade.
"We want to live in a community we can really be proud of, and I think when people come out in the snow to help, it shows you that they're really interested," Hollander said.
The parade is Saturday, April 16 along Frankfort Avenue.
