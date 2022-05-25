LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new summer program was created in hopes that Kentucky students will take steps to set up a successful school year in the fall.
The Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky and Kentucky Department of Education launched the "High Five for Health" campaign Wednesday, which gives students and their parents five healthy habits they can form over the summer.
"We want to encourage Kentucky students to create and engage in healthy behaviors because research shows that healthy students are better learners," Ben Chandler, president and CEO of Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky, said in a news release. "They often get better grades, they attend school more and stay focused longer in the classroom."
The campaign encourages the following five healthy habits:
- Prioritize physical activity
- Practice healthy eating
- Monitor chronic conditions such as asthma, obesity and diabetes
- Stay up to date on vaccines
- Manage stress and emotions
To download the free toolkit for your family, organization or healthcare facility, click here.
