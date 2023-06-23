LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norton Healthcare has released renderings of what its new west Louisville hospital will look like.
The health care company shared the renderings of its planned Norton West Louisville Hospital on social media Thursday night.
Crews began pouring concrete at the site of the hospital in April.
Norton West Louisville Hospital will provide primary care provider offices, an emergency department, inpatient care and outpatient services, imaging services and specialty care.
It will also feature a retail pharmacy and community room.
The facility is expected to open in 2024.
