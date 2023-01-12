LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's Office of Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods (OSHN) is doubling grant amounts to groups working to reduce violence across the city.
The grants for 10 grassroot organizations are now worth $20,000 to "build their capacity as a powerful, dynamic agent for changing the local violence landscape."
OSHN said the grants were doubled after Mayor Craig Greenberg's call for the entire community to be in on reducing violence.
The organizations must serve Jefferson County, have liability insurance and an operating budget under $100,000 per year.
Groups interested in a grant have until Jan. 31 to apply.
If selected, recipients will be given training in grant writing, interview skills, budgeting, marketing and more, according to a flyer from OSHN.
