LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The community is invited to a block party in Louisville's Park Duvalle neighborhood this weekend.
The Park DuValle Community Health Centers will host the "Community Celebration Block Party" on Saturday at the center's main location at 3015 Wilson Avenue.
The event features vendors, food trucks, kids activities and health care resources such as COVID-19 vaccines.
"The Block Party is a celebration of life and freedom on Juneteenth weekend," Dr. Swannie Jett, CEO of Park DuValle Health Centers, said in a news release. "We are delighted to be able to give back to the community that has given so much to us."
To honor dads for Father's Day, there will also be haircuts available, a free food station and men's health services available.
The fun kicks off at 11 a.m. and will last until 3 p.m.
The event is free and open to all ages.
For more information about the event, and services provided by Park DuValle Community Health Centers, click here.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.