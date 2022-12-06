LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Polar Express is set to make a pit stop at the Southwest Regional Library in Louisville.
The Polar Express Pajama Party is scheduled for 6-8 p.m. Dec. 16.
Families can stop along different stations at the library on Dixie Highway. Stops include a craft depot, post office, Santa's workshop and an ornament station, along with a cookie and hot chocolate area.
Mrs. Claus, the Polar Express conductor and elves are set to make special appearances. Children will also be able to ride a kid-sized Polar Express train.
To RSVP, click here.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.