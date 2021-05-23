LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An interfaith prayer vigil was held Sunday night in downtown Louisville after an 11-day war left more than 250 dead in Gaza.
Dozens of people gathered at the Big Four Bridge, lighting candles and walking in silence for those impacted by the violence between Israel and Gaza.
The event focused on praying over the recent tensions in Gaza and Israel, while fostering prayer, connection and healing.
"We simply gather tonight to light a candle and remember all of those who are suffering and trying to rebuild their lives amidst the violence that has happened in the Middle East," Jud Hendrix, Executive Director of Interfaith Paths to Peace, said.
The event was organized by the Center for Interfaith Relations and Interfaith Paths to Peace as part of their "Louisville Prays" initiative.
