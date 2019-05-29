LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Budget cuts will keep Louisville's four public pools closed this summer, but a plan is in place to allow area families a somewhere to swim.
The plan will allow the public to swim on select days at two YMCA of Greater Louisville locations along with the pool at Central High School. The Mary T. Meagher Aquatic Center will also be open for daily community swims.
Papa John's is donating $90,000, and NFL player Jamon Brown's foundation is contributing $5,000 along with a matching donation from the Atlanta Falcons to pay for the plan. There is also a plan for transportation for families who don't live close to the pools.
The YMCA's Southwest and Downtown locations will each host five community swim events beginning on June 8. The swim events will cost $3 per person 14 years and older. Kids who are 13 and under will pay $2. Vouchers for the events can be purchased at the Metro Parks offices at 1297 Travilian Way and the Mary T. Meagher Aquatic Center at 201 Reservior Avenue beginning on Monday, June 3. Vouchers can also be purchased 30 minutes prior to the start of the event. Each event can host 100 people.
Southwest YMCA:
- Saturday, June 15 from 3:30 - 6:30 p.m.
- Saturday, June 29 from 3:30- 6:30 p.m.
- Saturday, July 13 from 3:30- 6:30 p.m.
- Friday, July 26 from 5:30- 830 p.m.
- Friday, August 9 from 5:30- 830 p.m.
Downtown YMCA:
- Saturday, June 8 from 3:30-6:30 p.m.
- Sunday, June 23 from 3:30-6:30 p.m.
- Sunday, July 7 from 3:30-6:30 p.m.
- Sunday, July 21 from 3:30-6:30 p.m.
- Sunday, August 4 from 3:30-6:30 p.m.
The Southwest YMCA is located at 2801 Fordhaven Road. The Downtown YMCA is located at 555 S. Second St.
JCPS is holding swim programs at Central High School's pool beginning June 14. The sessions will be held on Fridays and Saturdays. The four-hour sessions will be for summer camps, community organizations and swim lessons. The swim times are from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Friday, and from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturdays in June and July. Group rates are $2 per child. Organizations that want to find out more can contact the Parks and Recreation main office at (502) 574- 7275.
The Mary T. Meagher Aquatic Center will host daily open community swims beginning June 10. The hours are Monday-Thursday from noon-4 p.m.; Friday from 12-8 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday from noon-4 p.m. Normal pricing applies.
Louisville Parks and Recreation is also working with TARC to provide rides to swim sites for those who can't drive. For more information, call (502) 574-7275.
