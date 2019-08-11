LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- New Birth Church and Rubbertown businesses took part in a back to school party for local students.
More than 1,200 items including backpacks and school supplies were given away to help students and families with the upcoming school year.
"Too see families walk away with smiles and kids excited with their new backpacks and parents giving a sign of relief that we have taken care of something for them," said event organizer, Ebony Pryor.
Students also enjoyed free haircuts, dental exams and face painting.
