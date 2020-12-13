LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Santa Claus himself took a quick drive through a southern Indiana town on Sunday.
Trading in his sleigh for a pickup truck, Jolly Old Saint Nick traveled through several neighborhoods in Sellersburg with a full police and fire escort.
The Santa Parade was a way for kids to tell Father Christmas what they want this year while maintaining social distancing.
Kids were encouraged to make signs to hold up for Santa as he passed. Candy was also passed out to kids watching Santa ride by from the curb.
