LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — One of Louisville's biggest craft brew festivals was held at Bowman Field on Saturday.
The seventh annual TailSpin Ale Fest, which combines craft beer, airplanes and history, featured more than 75 local, regional and national breweries and attracted guests from all over the country.
"We've had guests as far away as Anchorage, Alaska, New York, Florida, Seattle, Washington, Arizona," festival organizer Tisha Gainey said. "So it's really become a destination festival."
The beer festival, which sold out, benefited the Dare to Care Food Bank.
