LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bigfoot will be hosting a meet and greet at a southern Indiana Kroger on Friday.
No, not that bigfoot.
Hot Wheels Monster Truck "Bigfoot" will be set up at the Kroger in Jeffersonville, Indiana, on Friday, Oct. 7 from 4-7 p.m. The Kroger is located at 1027 Jeffersonville Commons Boulevard.
The event is free and no tickets are required.
Guests will get an autographed picture of the truck and the chance to take photos with it.
There will be other activities, including face painting, a balloon artist and more. For more information about the event, click here.
The meet and greet is being held on the eve of the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party, which is making its debut at the KFC Yum! Center on Saturday, Oct. 8 at 12:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 9 at 2:30 p.m.
Tickets for the glow party are required and are still available to purchase by clicking here.
