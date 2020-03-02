LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Speed Art Museum is preparing to open a new exhibit dedicated to one of America's most famous artists.
"Andy Warhol: Revelation" will take up the 9,000-square-foot third floor and consist of nearly 150 pieces from Warhol's collection.
The exhibit will tell his story "through the lens of his lifelong Catholic faith," the museum said in a news release Monday.
"The Speed is honored to share this monumental exhibition with Louisville and our region, and we're also proud to partner with Pittsburgh's Andy Warhol Museum, which holds the largest collection of Warhol's work in the world, as the exhibition's only regional venue," said Stephan Reily, director of the museum. "Featuring many of Warhol's greatest masterpieces, Andy Warhol: Revelation also reflects the Speed's longtime commitment to contemporary art, currently overseen by our Curator of Contemporary Art, Miranda Lash."
The exhibit will explore Warhol's "complex relationship with his Catholic faith as a facet of his identity, and how this tension surfaces in his work even as he reached icon status himself," the news release said.
"Andy Warhol: Revelation" will run from April 3 to Aug. 21.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.