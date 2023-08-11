LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana church is holding its 100th picnic this weekend.
St. Mary Catholic Church in Lanesville, Indiana, is holding their 100th Parish Picnic on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023. It's just 15 minutes across the Sherman Minton Bridge.
A group of quilters and parish members work the entire year to plan the event, according to longtime picnic chair Barry Geswein.
"We have food for 3,000 people. There's 20 quilts, pans, cakes, as you mentioned, and we put that country work ethic behind it. So we work very hard and we have a very good product they can enjoy."
There will be an all you can eat fried chicken or ham dinner, games of chance and many beautiful handmade quilts being raffled off.
An online auction is already live on the church website with items including a 17 foot canoe, a baby goat, bottles of bourbon, a side of beef, a baby bed filled with baby items, a propane grill and an outdoor patio gas fire-pit table. To find out more, click here.
The proceeds from the picnic support the parish.
St. Mary 100th Church Picnic
- Aug. 13, 2023
- 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
St. Mary Catholic Church
- 2500 St. Mary's Drive
- Lanesville, Indiana 47136
- 812-952-2853
Click here for more information.
