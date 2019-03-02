LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- On Saturday some of the area's brightest students showed off projects they have been working on for months.
More than 300 projects were presented at Louisville Regional Science and Engineering Fair. The projects were presented in nearly two dozen categories. Middle and high schoolers participated in the competition, and their projects were judged by a panel of experts.
Maryah Bridges says she learned a lot by taking part in the science fair.
"They talked about what I could do to help elaborate more and further my research," Bridges said. "So they gave me suggestions on how to make better conclusions based on my research."
Saturday's winning projects will advance to state -- and potentially international -- events.
