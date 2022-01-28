LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Louisville wants to know what needs there are in the community.
The Metro Office of Resilience and Community Services is conducting its 2022 Community Needs Assessment, and is asking residents to weigh in on what the community needs through an online survey, according to a news release from the office on Friday.
Officials said the assessment is a tool that helps determine how to use available federal, state and local resources "by targeting funds and strategies based on the areas identified as having the greatest needs in our community."
Additionally, insight gained from the survey will be used to help city officials prioritize funding and create "innovative strategies to meet the needs of low and moderate income individuals" in Louisville and Jefferson County as a whole.
To take the survey, click here. It's available in several languages, including Spanish.
