LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- You can celebrate Halloween next month with the 15th annual Victorian Ghost Walk.
The three-night theatrical event will summon spirits from beyond the grave on Oct. 20-22. It includes 12 performances per night in Old Louisville.
Part of the Louisville Historic Tours, the Victorian Ghost Walk is part walking tour and part play. It begins at 6 p.m. at the Conrad-Caldwell House Museum. Tours depart every 15 minutes and last for two hours.
Tickets are $35.
