LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kroger is hosting the "Ultimate Bourbon Auction" to benefit its Zero Hunger initiative.
In a release, Kroger says it will sell exclusive bourbons from the Pappy Van Winkle Collection, Buffalo Trace Antique Collection, and Michter's 25 Year Kentucky Straight Bourbon. The virtual auction on Nov. 9 benefits the Dare to Care Food Bank.
Bidding for a collection of Pappy Van Winkle has a starting bid of $3,000. And a single bottle of Mitchter's 25-year-old Bourbon also starts at $3,000. But there are other rare bourbons that start bidding as low as $150.
Here's a list of the bourbons up for auction.
- 2020 Van Winkle Collection
- Michter's 25 Year Kentucky Straight Bourbon
- Weller Vertical: Special Reserve, Antique 107, 12yr, CYBP, Full Proof, Single Barrel
- Old Fitzgerald Bottled-in-Bond Vertical: 15yr, 13yr, 9yr
- 2020 Buffalo Trace Antique Collection
- Woodford BACCARAT Edition
- Elmer T. Lee 100 Year Tribute
- Blanton's Gold US Edition
- 1792 Vertical: 12yr, BIB, Full Proof, Full Proof Tri-Festa Pick, Single Barrel
The virtual auction is on Monday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
You must be at least 21 years old to bid. All items must be picked up in person in Louisville. For more information about the auction, CLICK HERE.
