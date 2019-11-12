LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One day after Veterans Day, many local veterans were already serving the community again.
This time, they were forming new relationships with the community at Down Syndrome of Louisville.
On Tuesday morning, the vets were hanging out with the men and women at the organization. It marked the first time the group from the Veterans Club visited Down Syndrome of Louisville together.
Their goal was to make connections with the group, especially at a time when they see a disconnect between veterans and the younger generation.
"I think it's important that we keep the tradition and culture up and let people know what it really takes to serve," said Jeremy Harrell, founder of the Veterans Club. "And I think doing it here makes it even better because it's just fun, and the questions are really interesting."
The veterans talked about what they did in the service and took questions from the crowd. They even learned many people at the Down Syndrome of Louisville come from military families.
The Veterans Club says it hopes to do more of these types of outings with other groups around town to continue making connections -- and plan to make visits to Down Syndrome of Louisville a tradition.
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.