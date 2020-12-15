LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The scissors were moving quickly Tuesday night for volunteers with the Love Transformation Project, all wrapped up in giving.
The nonprofit was wrapping gifts ahead of its annual Christmas holiday giveaway in the California neighborhood called "Christmas in California Park."
Organizers say from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Sunday, Dec. 20, they'll hand out more than 1,000 gifts for kids and adults. They'll knock on doors at random to spread cheer and the spirit of giving. No signup or registration is required.
"We'll go up, knock on the door, say how many kids, what ages, boys or girls, get a list, go back to the truck, get those gifts and give them to them," said Jennifer Clements, with LTP.
All of the gifts were collected through a collection drive that began back in October. Organizers said there's more than a $500,000 worth of gifts this year.
