LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials with Waterfront Park are seeking feedback from residents about proposed expansion plans.
The plans center around PlayWorks, a collaboration with the Kentucky Science Center, which will be an outdoor learning area in a new part of the park.
PlayWorks will explore the history of the waterfront with real artifacts and interactive displays.
The extension of the park will connect downtown and west Louisville on the waterfront. The growth will provide more than 22 acres of land.
The questionnaire will be open until Jan. 29. To give your input and read more about the project, click here.
