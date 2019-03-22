LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB and WBKI have returned to DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse, one week after the providers suddenly pulled the stations from their lineups.
After weeks of intense negotiations, Block Communications, which owns WDRB and WBKI, reached a new carriage agreement with AT&T, ending a service blackout that started March 15.
"We are thrilled to be back serving all our viewers," said WDRB President and General Manager Bill Lamb. "We were flooded with phone calls from DIRECTV and U-verse customers upset that they could not see us. Many of them called those providers to voice their concerns. We thank them all for their patience and support over the past week."
Lamb went on to thank local lawmakers, including Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer, for their efforts to keep the lines of communications open.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.