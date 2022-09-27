LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The YMCA is offering a free Fall Break Camp for teenagers.
The Teen Vibe camp will feature the YMCA's Love Notes program in the mornings.
Love Notes addresses healthy romantic relationship skills, communication skills and other topics.
Lunch is free, and in the afternoons, there will be creative time in Best Buy, the Teen Tech Center.
Registration is free.
The YMCA said anyone who attends the entire week will get a free one-year membership to the nonprofit.
The Fall Break Camp runs Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Monday during the Jefferson County Public Schools Fall Break, from Sept. 20 to Oct. 1.
