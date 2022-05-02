LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Eve Gala has released its celebrity lineup for 2022.

Here's a look at the celebrities expected to attend this year's gala:

  • Janet Jackson
  • Jason Aldean
  • Sam Hunt
  • Orlando Bloom
  • Justin Hartley
  • Darius Rucker
  • New Edition – Bobby Brown, Johnny Gill, Ronnie DeVoe, Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, and Ralph Tresvant
  • Richie Sambora
  • Blair Underwood
  • Morgan Wallen
  • Stephen Dorff
  • Joey Fatone
  • Travis Tritt
  • Taylor Dayne
  • Orianthi Panagaris
  • Lamar Jackson
  • Courtney Sixx
  • Sofia Pernas
  • Chase Rice
  • Judge Greg Mathis
  • Tanya Tucker
  • Tamar Braxton
  • Elle Smith – 2021 Miss USA
  • Larry Birkhead and Dannielynn Birkhead
  • Scott Haze
  • Duke Nicholson
  • William F. Jordan, Jr.

The festivities will begin at 8 p.m. Friday at Patricia Barnstable Brown's home in the Highlands. 

"Our historic 33rd year will be extraordinary," Patricia said in a news release. "We’re so glad to be back and to celebrate with all of our friends again!"

The celebrity packed gala, known for its musical extravaganza, has raised and donated approximately $17,000,000 to the Barnstable Brown Diabetes Center at the University of Kentucky over the past thirteen years. 

