LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Churchill Downs announced a project that will transform the racetrack's paddock.
The project will debut for the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby in 2024 and will cost between $185 million and $200 million, the final phase of a three-year capital plane for Churchill Downs.
The new design is aimed at enhancing the visibility of the Twin Spires as well as update the audio visual experience and existing tickets products and amenities.
“This is one of the most significant construction projects in the history of Churchill Downs Racetrack because it significantly impacts what we consider to be the heart of the property,” Bill Carstanjen, CEO of CDI, said in a news release. “We took great care to ensure this is designed in a way that would transform Churchill Downs while enhancing our ability to deliver on what our fans hope for and expect from us for generations to come.”
It will take the 5,000-square-foot space and turn it into 12,000 square feet. The capacity will also increase from 1,000 to 2,400 people.
The project is expected to create 3,612 new premium reserved seats and 3,250 new standing room-only tickets.
