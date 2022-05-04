LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The "Call to Post" typically signals the final moments before the horses load the starting gates and take off around the track at Churchill Downs.
But on Wednesday morning, the song signaled a major milestone in a track worker's cancer journey.
Miguel Diaz is a Guatemala native who works as a groom on the backside at Churchill Downs. Six weeks ago, while working in Florida for spring training, he said he started to feel sick. Doctors then discovered a large brain tumor and told him he needed emergency surgery.
"He has a very serious brain tumor and he needed additional treatment in the way of radiation, as well as chemotherapy," said Dr. Mark Jones with Genesis Care.
Diaz returned to Kentucky following his surgery to be with his family and continue working on the backside. Since his diagnosis originated in Florida, Jones says Diaz wasn't eligible for certain funding available to workers in the racing industry in Kentucky. To help, Genesis Care, in coordination with UofL Health - Brown Cancer Center, has been covering his treatment at no cost.
Diaz is now in his final week of radiation. To celebrate, staff at Genesis Care invited Churchill Down's Bugler Steve Buttleman to play the "Call for Post" for Diaz as he finished up treatment on Wednesday.
"So many people, like Mr. Diaz, do so much for us behind the scenes. We see the pretty faces and the hats obviously in the front, but there's so many people working so hard to make this a special time of the year for us, and he's one of them. We're just privileged to be able to help him," said Dr. Jones.
Diaz's last day of radiation will be on Oaks Day. Dr. Jones says Diaz will still need chemotherapy for the next six months.
"I just want to say, 'Thank You'. Everybody is nice to me. The doctors, people working here, everybody's nice," said Diaz.
