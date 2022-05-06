LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several Derby eve parties are being held around Louisville on Friday night.
Steve Wilson, founder of 21c Museum Hotels, hosted "Steve's Derby Eve" party at the hotel in downtown Louisville. Jack Harlow, a Louisville native, was honored at the event that raised funds for the Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund.
.@jackharlow and Steve Wilson, founder of @21cHotels pose for photos ahead of Steve’s Derby Eve Party. Proceeds from the sold out event go to the Western KY Tornado Relief Fund @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/o6pio0gbWt— Christie Battista WDRB (@CBattistaTV) May 7, 2022
Silks Bash 2022, a Derby eve event that benefits Operation Open Arms, was held at Locust Grove.
Paristown Hall hosted "Rockin' Derby Eve" benefitting Norton Healthcare Foundation Derby Divas and Thoroughbred Charities of America. Musician Jake Owen is scheduled to performed at the event.
VIPs were able to enjoy drinks and snacks by the red carpet before the show. The entire 7-acre property featured customized canopies constructed and flown in from Germany.
The 10th annual Fillies and Stallions party is being held at Mellwood Art Center on Friday night.
