LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Breaking from the 20 post, Rich Strike won the 148th Kentucky Derby on Saturday at Churchill Downs.
Rich Strike, trained by Eric R. Reed and ridden by jockey Sonny Leon, finished the mile and one-quarter race first, going off at 80-1 odds.
Rich Strike had never run in a Grade I race, and he ran third and fifth in his last two starts, which were both on the synthetic surface at Turfway Park. Accelerating in the middle turn through the pack, Rich Strike made a move from the inside in the final furlong for one of the biggest upsets in the Kentucky Derby, the second-longest odds of any Derby winner. Reed and Leon had never been a part of the Kentucky Derby until Saturday. "I know my horse, I know I had a horse for this race," Leon said during an interview on NBC after the race. "He was tough."
In the Grade I stakes race for three-year-old Thoroughbreds, Epicenter finished second while Zandon was third.
Epicenter, trained by Steve Asmussen, went off as a 4-1 favorite. Tim Yakteen, who trained both of Bob Baffert's horses, Taiba (5-1) and Messier (6-1), both followed Epicenter's in odds.
After last year's crowd was limited to 51,838 attendees due to COVID-19 precautions, Churchill Downs had more than 100,000 attendees on Saturday. Although rain held out for most of the day after some spots of drizzle in the morning, the afternoon remained dry and breezy, but without sunshine.
Kentucky Derby Fans
Fans showed up in their best and brightest fashion for the 148th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs. May 7, 2022.
An out-of-town couple entered the turnstiles first Saturday on Kentucky Derby Day. They said it's a bucket list item for them. May 7, 2022.
Fans pack the grandstands at Churchill Downs on Kentucky Derby Day. May 7, 2022.
A quiet morning on the track at Churchill Downs on Kentucky Derby Day. May 7, 2022.
D. Wayne Lukas meets with reporters Saturday morning after winning the 148th Kentucky Oaks with Secret Oath. May 7, 2022.
Trainer Tim Yakteen reads by iPad in his barn on Kentucky Derby morning, 2022. (Eric Crawford photo)
A farrier changes a horse shoe on Kentucky Derby morning at Churchill Downs. (Eric Crawford photo)
Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas was back at the track at 4 a.m. the morning after his Secret Oath won the Kentucky Oaks. (Eric Crawford photo)
Barns spring to life early in the morning on Kentucky Derby Day, 2022. (Eric Crawford photo)
A barn cat stands guard over an automobile at Churchill Downs on Kentucky Derby morning, 2022. (Eric Crawford photo)
A horse amuses himself in the stall on Kentucky Derby morning. (Eric Crawford photo)
D. Wayne Lukas the morning after his Secret Oath won the Kentucky Oaks. (Photo by Eric Crawford)
U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg visits the barn of trainer Dale Romans on Kentucky Derby morning. (Eric Crawford photo)
The Kentucky Oaks garland of lillys outside the barn of D. Wayne Lukas and Secret Oath. (Eric Crawford photos)
D. Wayne Lukas the morning after his Secret Oath won the Kentucky Oaks. (Photo by Eric Crawford)
The barn of Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas on Kentucky Derby morning, 2022.
A horse in his stall on Kentucky Derby morning, 2022. (Eric Crawford photo)
A horse gets a bath on Kentucky Derby morning, 2022. (Eric Crawford photo)
A quiet morning on the track at Churchill Downs on Kentucky Derby Day. May 7, 2022.
A quiet morning on the track at Churchill Downs on Kentucky Derby Day. May 7, 2022.
A quiet morning on the track at Churchill Downs on Kentucky Derby Day. May 7, 2022.
Horses prepare for the first race at Churchill Downs on Kentucky Derby Day. May 7, 2022.
The Garland of Roses at Churchill Downs on Kentucky Derby Day. May 7, 2022.
Fans showed up in their best and brightest fashion for the 148th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs. May 7, 2022.
Fans showed up in their best and brightest fashion for the 148th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs. May 7, 2022.
Jack Harlow at Kentucky Derby 148 on Saturday, May 7, 2022. (WDRB photo)
Jack Harlow at Kentucky Derby 148 on Saturday, May 7, 2022. (WDRB photo)
The bar inside Churchill Down's ne Homestretch Club.
The bar inside Churchill Down's ne Homestretch Club.
The bar inside Churchill Down's ne Homestretch Club.
Here are the payouts for the race:
Rich Strike: $163.60 $74.20 $29.40 Epicenter: $7.40 $5.20 Zandon: $5.60
The race Saturday was the first leg of the American Triple Crown. The Preakness Stakes is scheduled for Saturday, May 21 at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.
