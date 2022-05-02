LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When you hear Churchill Downs, what do you picture in your mind?
It’s likely the Twin Spires--icons of Churchill Downs, of horse racing, of Louisville.
“When you look at CD, the twin spires are the Nike swoosh--our signature brand,” says Churchill Downs Media Services Director Darren Rogers.
Those ornamental towers were a last-minute addition when 24-year-old Louisville architect Joseph Baldez designed a new grandstand which opened in 1895. Baldez reportedly thought the plain roof needed something extra.
“Awe-inspiring, beautiful, something people want to capture and have that keepsake when they leave Churchill Downs,” is how Derby Museum Curator Chris Goodlett describes the spires.
Several years ago, the architect's great grandchildren visited the track and got a close look at the blueprints. They shared that Baldez never came to the track to see his work.
“The reason why,” says Rogers, “he was afraid the twin spires would collapse into the grandstand. He was fearful of it when he put it together.”
The spires have stood the test of time. They’ve have had a couple renovations to replace wood and install modern lighting, and they have watched over major grandstand renovations at Churchill Downs.
Some people lament that the spires are not the tallest part anymore, but the addition of suites and balconies on both sides have, in some way, made them more accessible.
“Fans can get right up close and personal, and people often do that. I think it's the most popular selfie shot for people who live in Louisville,” Rogers added.
The spires were used in branding before branding was a term.
“Baldez would say that, later in life, Matt Winn told him, ‘Joe, you know you're going to be known for them,’” Goodlett shared.
The next change the spires will oversee is a complete redesign of the paddock to be complete before the 150th Kentucky Derby.
Rogers says, “I think it's the single most transformational thing you'll see here, and those Twin Spires will be a big part of it.”
In fact, they'll be the centerpiece and the first thing you see when you enter the track.
