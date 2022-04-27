LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Run for the Roses is in just 10 days, so the city of Louisville's population is about to swell.
Many of the 150,000-plus horse racing fans and Kentucky Derby enthusiasts will need somewhere to stay, but hotel rooms are hard to come by. In fact, there aren't many left in Louisville.
And the prices for those remaining? Through the roof. Here are several examples, as of Wednesday morning:
Louisville:
- Omni Louisville Hotel: about $3,000/night plus tax (three-night minimum)
- Cambria Hotel Louisville Downtown-Whiskey Row: about $1,200/night plus tax (three-night minimum)
- Brown Hotel: from $5,400 to $8,000/night (three-night minimum)
- 21c Museum Hotel Louisville: No rooms available
- Galt House Hotel: No rooms available
- Aloft Louisville Downtown: No rooms available
- Hotel Distil: No rooms available
- Moxy Louisville Downtown: No rooms available
- Crowne Plaza Louisville Airport ExpoCtr: No rooms available
- Spring Hill Suites by Marriott Louisville Airport: $1,049/night plus tax (free breakfast)
- Tru by Hilton Louisville Airport: $808/night plus tax (free breakfast)
Jeffersonville, Indiana:
- Sheraton Louisville Riverside Hotel: $965/night
- Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Louisville North: $599/night plus tax
- Following week (May 12-15): $154/night
Corydon, Indiana:
- Baymont by Wyndham Corydon: $258.33/night for a one-king room
- Following week (May 12-15): $93.82/night
- Hampton Inn Corydon: $346/night
- Following week (May 12-15): $152/night
Seymour, Indiana:
- Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Seymour: No rooms available
- Holiday Inn Express & Suites Seymour: No rooms available
Shelby County, Kentucky (about 410 rooms among hotels):
- Average nightly rate during May5-8: $260/night
- Occupancy rate: 98% for brand-name hotels
- Average nightly rate for Shelbyville AirBnB: $527 (68% occupancy)
- Average nightly rate for Simpsonville AirBnB: $360
- 100% booked
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.