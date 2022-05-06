LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the 148th time, fancy-dressed fans roared as the fastest fillies in the world took off.
Kentucky Oaks Day had a similar feel to the last pre-COVID Derby weekend in 2019. Not only because of the 100,000-plus crowd, but also the return of the rain.
Oaks fans
The grandstand begins to fill in early on Kentucky Oaks Day, 2022. (Eric Crawford photo)
Oaks fans
Fans at the Kentucky Oaks didn't let rain dampen their spirits -- our outfits. (Eric Crawford photo)
Churchill Downs on Kentucky Oaks Day
Churchill Downs on Kentucky Oaks Day. May 6, 2022.
Churchill Downs on Kentucky Oaks Day
The grandstand fills in Thursday afternoon on Kentucky Oaks Day. May 6, 2022.
Oaks Day 2022
Horses break from the starting gate for the first race of Kentucky Oaks Day, 2022. (Eric Crawford photo)
Oaks Day 2022
Horses head toward the finish of the first race on Kentucky Oaks Day, 2022.
Kentucky Oaks Horse
"Pink Out" fashion rules Kentucky Oaks Day at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. May 6, 2022.
Paddock on Kentucky Oaks Day
Horses parade through the Paddock at Churchill Downs on Kentucky Oaks day. May 6, 2022. (WDRB Photo)
OAKS - HORSES - 5-6-2022.jpg
Horses in the paddock at Churchill Downs on Kentucky Oaks Day in Louisville, Ky. May 6, 2022.
OAKS - CHURCHILL DOWNS 5-6-2022 1.jpg
A trunk full of roses at Churchill Downs for Kentucky Oaks Day in Louisville, Ky. May 6, 2022
OAKS - CHURCHILL DOWNS 5-6-2022 2.jpg
Crowds and vendors in the paddock at Churchill Downs for Kentucky Oaks Day in Louisville, Ky. May 6, 2022
OAKS - CHURCHILL DOWNS 5-6-2022 4.jpg
Crowds file into Churchill Downs for Kentucky Oaks Day in Louisville, Ky. May 6, 2022
OAKS - CHURCHILL DOWNS 5-6-2022 3.jpg
A giant Old Forester mint julep in the paddock at Churchill Downs for Kentucky Oaks Day in Louisville, Ky. May 6, 2022
OAKS - GARLAND OF LILLIES 5-6-2022 1.jpg
The Garland of Lillies arrives at Churchill Downs for Kentucky Oaks Day in Louisville, Ky. May 6, 2022
OAKS - CHURCHILL SCENES - 5-6-2022 1.jpg
A view of turn one of the Churchill Downs track from the grandstand on Kentucky Oaks Day. May 6, 2022.
OAKS - CHURCHILL SCENES - 5-6-2022 2.jpg
A view of the infield of the Churchill Downs track from the grandstand on Kentucky Oaks Day. May 6, 2022.
OAKS - CHURCHILL SCENES - 5-6-2022 3.jpg
A view of the infield of the Churchill Downs track from the grandstand on Kentucky Oaks Day. May 6, 2022.
OAKS - 5-6-2022
Mint juleps sit ready for fans on Kentucky Oaks day at Churchill Downs. May 6, 2022.
OAKS - HORSES - 5-6-2022
Horses in the paddock at Churchill Downs on Kentucky Oaks Day in Louisville, Ky. May 6, 2022.
OAKS - HORSES - 5-6-2022
Horses in the paddock at Churchill Downs on Kentucky Oaks Day in Louisville, Ky. May 6, 2022.
OAKS - HORSES - 5-6-2022
Horses in the paddock at Churchill Downs on Kentucky Oaks Day in Louisville, Ky. May 6, 2022.
OAKS - CHURCHILL SCENES - 5-6-2022
Crowds at Churchill Downs on Kentucky Oaks Day. May 6, 2022.
OAKS - CHURCHILL SCENES - 5-6-2022
Crowds overlook the track at Churchill Downs on Kentucky Oaks Day. May 6, 2022.
Oaks fans
The grandstand begins to fill in early on Kentucky Oaks Day, 2022. (Eric Crawford photo)
Oaks fans
Fans at the Kentucky Oaks didn't let rain dampen their spirits -- our outfits. (Eric Crawford photo)
Churchill Downs on Kentucky Oaks Day
Churchill Downs on Kentucky Oaks Day. May 6, 2022.
Churchill Downs on Kentucky Oaks Day
The grandstand fills in Thursday afternoon on Kentucky Oaks Day. May 6, 2022.
Oaks Day 2022
Horses break from the starting gate for the first race of Kentucky Oaks Day, 2022. (Eric Crawford photo)
Oaks Day 2022
Horses head toward the finish of the first race on Kentucky Oaks Day, 2022.
Kentucky Oaks Horse
"Pink Out" fashion rules Kentucky Oaks Day at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. May 6, 2022.
Paddock on Kentucky Oaks Day
Horses parade through the Paddock at Churchill Downs on Kentucky Oaks day. May 6, 2022. (WDRB Photo)
OAKS - HORSES - 5-6-2022.jpg
Horses in the paddock at Churchill Downs on Kentucky Oaks Day in Louisville, Ky. May 6, 2022.
OAKS - CHURCHILL DOWNS 5-6-2022 1.jpg
A trunk full of roses at Churchill Downs for Kentucky Oaks Day in Louisville, Ky. May 6, 2022
OAKS - CHURCHILL DOWNS 5-6-2022 2.jpg
Crowds and vendors in the paddock at Churchill Downs for Kentucky Oaks Day in Louisville, Ky. May 6, 2022
OAKS - CHURCHILL DOWNS 5-6-2022 4.jpg
Crowds file into Churchill Downs for Kentucky Oaks Day in Louisville, Ky. May 6, 2022
OAKS - CHURCHILL DOWNS 5-6-2022 3.jpg
A giant Old Forester mint julep in the paddock at Churchill Downs for Kentucky Oaks Day in Louisville, Ky. May 6, 2022
OAKS - GARLAND OF LILLIES 5-6-2022 1.jpg
The Garland of Lillies arrives at Churchill Downs for Kentucky Oaks Day in Louisville, Ky. May 6, 2022
OAKS - CHURCHILL SCENES - 5-6-2022 1.jpg
A view of turn one of the Churchill Downs track from the grandstand on Kentucky Oaks Day. May 6, 2022.
OAKS - CHURCHILL SCENES - 5-6-2022 2.jpg
A view of the infield of the Churchill Downs track from the grandstand on Kentucky Oaks Day. May 6, 2022.
OAKS - CHURCHILL SCENES - 5-6-2022 3.jpg
A view of the infield of the Churchill Downs track from the grandstand on Kentucky Oaks Day. May 6, 2022.
OAKS - 5-6-2022
Mint juleps sit ready for fans on Kentucky Oaks day at Churchill Downs. May 6, 2022.
OAKS - HORSES - 5-6-2022
Horses in the paddock at Churchill Downs on Kentucky Oaks Day in Louisville, Ky. May 6, 2022.
OAKS - HORSES - 5-6-2022
Horses in the paddock at Churchill Downs on Kentucky Oaks Day in Louisville, Ky. May 6, 2022.
OAKS - HORSES - 5-6-2022
Horses in the paddock at Churchill Downs on Kentucky Oaks Day in Louisville, Ky. May 6, 2022.
OAKS - CHURCHILL SCENES - 5-6-2022
Crowds at Churchill Downs on Kentucky Oaks Day. May 6, 2022.
OAKS - CHURCHILL SCENES - 5-6-2022
Crowds overlook the track at Churchill Downs on Kentucky Oaks Day. May 6, 2022.
That meant plenty of ponchos accompanied the pops of pink around the track.
"18. 18. I'm 36, been here since I was 18. And I fell in love," Tara Sue said.
Sue is a veteran of Oaks day, but we found plenty of rookies.
"First time. First time. Bucket list. Bucket list," Mike Verney said.
"I'm super-excited, super-stoked to be here with my friends," Sydney Calmus said.
Calmus brought beginner's luck with her, cashing in on her first ever bet.
"Just a few dollars. I didn't go big, but I'm excited that my first time got a little lucky," Calmus said.
Morgan and Tori Rosencrans have been to about 10 Derby weekends. For the past few years, they've brought their young sons to the experience.
"We're all about, family and having us get together and watching them have fun. It's worth it," said Rosencran.
But the biggest win of all may have gone to Michael Knopf.
He hired a pilot to fly a banner over Churchill Downs around 4:00, asking his fiancée, Madison, to marry him.
"It's the greatest day for us," Madison said. "Amazing. This is the best day of my life. We met at Oaks six years ago, so this is bringing it full circle for us."
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.