LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the 148th time, fancy-dressed fans roared as the fastest fillies in the world took off.

Kentucky Oaks Day had a similar feel to the last pre-COVID Derby weekend in 2019. Not only because of the 100,000-plus crowd, but also the return of the rain.

That meant plenty of ponchos accompanied the pops of pink around the track.

"18. 18. I'm 36, been here since I was 18. And I fell in love," Tara Sue said.

Sue is a veteran of Oaks day, but we found plenty of rookies.

"First time. First time. Bucket list. Bucket list," Mike Verney said.

"I'm super-excited, super-stoked to be here with my friends," Sydney Calmus said.

Calmus brought beginner's luck with her, cashing in on her first ever bet.

"Just a few dollars. I didn't go big, but I'm excited that my first time got a little lucky," Calmus said.

Morgan and Tori Rosencrans have been to about 10 Derby weekends. For the past few years, they've brought their young sons to the experience.

"We're all about, family and having us get together and watching them have fun. It's worth it," said Rosencran.

But the biggest win of all may have gone to Michael Knopf.

He hired a pilot to fly a banner over Churchill Downs around 4:00, asking his fiancée, Madison, to marry him.

"It's the greatest day for us," Madison said. "Amazing. This is the best day of my life. We met at Oaks six years ago, so this is bringing it full circle for us."

