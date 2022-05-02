LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- While Kentucky Derby week is all about the races, on Monday night, some wanna-be jockeys weren't riding horses — they rode beds.
The Great Bed Races, hosted by the Kentucky Derby Festival, returned to the Kentucky Exposition Center.
During the annual event, teams give it their all by pushing beds on wheels. This year's theme was "Game On," which is inspired by arcades and video games.
Competitors say it was really exciting to be back together.
Zeon Chemical Team was awarded Best Decorated Bed. Rubbies Southside Grill and Bar Team won Most Entertaining while JenCare Newburg received the Cone Eater Award.
"We see families out here, people are cooking out, everybody's getting out here getting to come together and enjoy this again, Joshua LaRocca, a bed racer, said.
"Ever since the pandemic, you can tell that everybody's been waiting for this moment, waiting for this time and it feels great."
More than 30 teams competed in this year's event.
|2022 Results
|Champions Division
|Place
|Team
|1
|Full Throttle Adrenaline Park - 32.7
|2
|Zoeller Pump Company - 33.4
|3
|Miranda Construction A - 33.9
|2022 Results
|Fun Division
|Place
|Team
|1
|Rubbies Southside Grill and Bar - 33.7
|2
|Bigelow Tea - 35.9
|3
|High Flyers - Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport - 37.5
