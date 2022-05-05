LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville-based trainer Norman Casse doesn't have a horse in the Kentucky Oaks or Kentucky Derby this year, but he has been watching the Derby field.
Casse told WDRB in the Morning on Thursday that he thinks Tim Yakteen's Messier has a big, big shot to win roses.
"He did what we call the dirty work in the Santa Anita Derby," Casse said. "He chased a really fast horse and made sure didn't win, and it set up for his stablemate (Taiba) to win. Things will be different on Saturday for Messier, but truthfully, I'd like to see Epicenter win. I'm a big, big fan of Steve Asmussen. I always have been. He's a guy I look up to and admire. He deserves to win a Kentucky Derby, so I'm rooting for Epicenter on Saturday."
Casse works as an assistant trainer to his father, longtime trainer Mark Casse. The father and son have had strong contenders going into the Kentucky Derby including a fourth-place finish with Classic Empire in 2017 and both Helium and Soup and Sandwich in the 2021 race. So Casse knows what it's like to get ready for the first Saturday in May.
"You don't even have to have a horse in the Derby to realize it's a special week," he said. "It's what we all dream about and all love. To have a horse in the Derby that's a favorite, it takes it to another level. But I think that all that is preparing me, ultimately, for when I do have my horses in the Derby, and I run a horse as a favorite in the Derby, I'll be ready."
It's difficult to raise and train a 3-year-old horse to get into the Derby. Casse said it takes skill to get a horse to Derby, but it mostly takes luck.
"Obviously, you have to be a very talented horse to begin with," he said. "A lot of it is luck. ... You literally cannot have a bad day for the last three months leading into this, because if you have a bad day as a horse, it's going to have a little bit of a setback. And you need to be perfect leading into the prep races and obviously leading into Saturday, when you run in the big one. It just takes a lot of luck and, you know, these horses that are in on Saturday, they've earned it."
Casse discounts the importance of post positions in the starting gate. He said it's mostly circumstances.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.