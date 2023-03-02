LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The countdown to the 149th Run for the Roses is on, and for local milliners, the focus is on bold designs and high fashion.
But in the Black community, large and colorful hats aren't just a once-a-year occasion but rather part of a regular routine of going to Sunday Service.
Milliner Patricia Standard's love of hats started when she was young, watching her mother dress up for church. Now, she has a hat for practically any occasion.
"I wear hats everywhere I go. I even wear them to the grocery," Standard joked. "I just love to wear them."
Inside her home in south Louisville, you can find hats of all sizes, shapes and colors that she makes for her Crown by Standard millinery.
"I love textile design and I love working with dyes too," the milliner said.
Standard often incorporates bold patterns using hand painting, feathers and different textures.
"You won't see yourself because none of my hats are the same," she said. "I don't go into it with a plan. I just sit down and start working and whatever I create, I create."
Creating the designs and a company from scratch has been expensive. Standard said she is grateful for support from groups like the Louisville Urban League.
The non-profit recently helped the milliner design a logo and create business cards to help increase her brand recognition.
"Seeing people out there wearing my hats brings tears to my eyes. I never would've thought I'd be in this position," she said.
Standard's next goal is to partner with local boutiques to sell her artwork in stores as well as online through her social media pages.
When she first started designing hats, Standard said she wasn't paying too much attention of the lack of diversity in the industry. Since then, she said she has come to realize how few people in the business look like her.
"I noticed that there weren't a lot of minority women that I found making hats and I wanted to kind of stand out," she said. "I want to be known. Be known for me. I'm a minority but also be known for my creativity."
Standard herself was inspired by another minority milliner who passed away last August.
"She told me she wanted to leave what she knew with somebody before she died. It makes me feel good because she saw the creativity in me and she knew I could do it," said Standard.
As she continues to grow her skills, the milliner said a big goal of hers is to inspire other minorities to also tap into their creative sides.
"If I can give somebody else hope, that will be a blessing to me," Standard said.
To see more work by Crown by Standard and to place an order, click here to view the business' Instagram page.
Copyright 2023. WDRB Media. All rights reserved.